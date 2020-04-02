Ex-Columbia PF Patrick Tape Reportedly Decommits from Duke Transfer

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Columbia transfer Patrick Tape has reportedly reopened his recruitment less than two weeks after making a verbal commitment to Duke.

Evan Daniels of 247Sports reported the update Thursday and noted the 6'10", 232-pound forward, who's eligible to play during the 2020-21 college basketball season, also received interest from Georgetown, Maryland, Ohio State and Syracuse before his initial choice of the Blue Devils.

Tape averaged 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 66.7 percent from the field across 27 appearances (21 starts) for the Lions during the 2018-19 campaign. He sat out this past season after suffering a toe injury.

The Charlotte native said having a chance to play close to his hometown and for Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski were the key factors in his decision.

"[It was] really just being close to home and having my family come see me, the excellent tradition they have there and the opportunity to play for the best coach of all time," Tape told ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

USC was another school in the running for the graduate transfer, per Borzello.

Tape said he had a couple goals in mind after deciding to leave Columbia.

"[When I left], my goals were to play at a high level, make the NCAA tournament, hopefully play pro and get into urban planning," he told reporters. "I thought I would get high-major interest, but Duke is a different level."

It's unclear whether Duke will remain under consideration.

Tape's decision comes after the NCAA announced Wednesday the "recruiting dead period" has been extended through at least May 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic.