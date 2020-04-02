PJ Williams, Saints Agree to 1-Year, $2M Contract for Return to New Orleans

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran cornerback PJ Williams to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Williams, 26, started eight games for the Saints last season (14 total appearances), registering 44 tackles, an interception and a sack.

