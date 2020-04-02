PJ Williams, Saints Agree to 1-Year, $2M Contract for Return to New Orleans

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 22: P.J. Williams #26 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saints defeated the Titans 38-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran cornerback PJ Williams to a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. 

Williams, 26, started eight games for the Saints last season (14 total appearances), registering 44 tackles, an interception and a sack.  

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

