Report: Derrick Henry Signs Titans' Franchise Tender; Still Wants New Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry will officially remain with the team for at least another year, but he is reportedly looking to stay long term.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Henry signed the $10.2 million franchise tender Thursday.

However, both sides are working toward a multiyear deal before the July 15 deadline.

The Titans announced they placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on the running back March 16, which meant other teams could have negotiated with him. Tennessee had the right to match any offer, although if the Titans declined to do so, the team that did sign Henry would have had to give the AFC South club two first-round draft picks.

It appears as if Henry wants to remain with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016.

That the Titans want to keep him is no surprise, considering he is coming off the best two seasons of his career. He ran for 1,059 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2018 before leading the league with 1,540 rushing yards and amassing 18 total touchdowns last season.

The Pro Bowler helped lead Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game and was dominant with a combined 377 rushing yards in playoff wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens.

Running backs have been devalued in a league that relies on the passing game, but few players were as unstoppable as Henry in 2019. He put an inconsistent Tennessee team on his back and took it to within one victory of a Super Bowl appearance despite a 9-7 regular-season record.

Both sides hope he can continue carrying the team for years.