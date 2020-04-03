Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Match Card Ahead of PPV

Don Feria/Associated Press

WrestleMania 36 will be an event unlike any other, and many of the best performers WWE has to offer will have a chance to entertain millions watching at home across two nights and 16 matches.

The coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to move WrestleMania away from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the decision was made to continue on with the event despite the fact that no fans can attend.

That will make WrestleMania 36 something of a bare-bones production compared to most years, but WWE has a penchant for making the most out of difficult situations, and the company will have an opportunity to do precisely that Saturday and Sunday.

Here is a full rundown of the scheduled WrestleMania 36 card, along with an in-depth breakdown of a few of the top matches that figure to get fans talking.

Where: WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida

When: Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m. ET (Pre-show starts at 6 p.m. ET both nights)

Watch: WWE Network or PPV

WrestleMania 36 Match Card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Braun Strowman

Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

Kevin Owens vs, Seth Rollins

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: John Morrison and The Miz (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day

Raw Tag Team Championships: Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

King Corbin vs. Elias

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Top Matches to Watch

Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

The match that appears most likely to headline the entire event Sunday night is the WWE Championship bout pitting champion Brock Lesnar against challenger Drew McIntyre.

One of the main goals when it comes to WrestleMania every year is building new stars, and a win over Lesnar in the main event this year would shoot McIntyre to the top and give him an opportunity to be the face of the company in the same vein as Roman Reigns.

The Scot scored the biggest win of his career on January 26 when he won the men's Royal Rumble match. He eliminated The Beast Incarnate in that bout, which set the wheels in motion for their rivalry.

While the two men have mixed it up much less physically since then, McIntyre did lay out Lesnar with three Claymore Kicks on the March 2 episode of Raw, which firmly established him as a credible threat to beat the WWE titleholder.

Many Lesnar matches are short and one-sided in his favor, but his clash with McIntyre has a different feel going in.

The Scottish Superstar can believably measure up to Lesnar physically, and that should lead to them getting 10 minutes or more to tell a story in the most important match on the card.

Lesnar can never fully be counted out, but if WWE wants to strap a rocket to McIntyre and make him the top star in the business, a win over The Beast is the best way to make that happen.

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

There are more major women's matches on the card this year than any previous WrestleMania, but there is no doubt much of the focus will be on the Raw Women's Championship contest between Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler.

Last year, Lynch beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first women's match to headline The Show of Shows. She has remained in possession of the Raw women's title ever since, but Baszler represents her biggest challenge to date.

Baszler is a former UFC star like Rousey, but she is also a highly accomplished wrestler. She is a two-time NXT women's champion, and she has wasted little time dominating on the main roster, as she eliminated all five of her opponents in an Elimination Chamber match on March 8 to become No. 1 contender.

The Queen of Spades has physically dominated Lynch at times, as she debuted by savagely biting the back of her neck and then essentially put The Man to sleep on the go-home episode of Raw prior to WrestleMania.

Baszler is the quintessential monster heel, and since the fans acknowledge that fact, she is the ideal opponent for Lynch, who will be supported overwhelmingly as the babyface by those watching at home.

This is a match that could go either way, and it may depend upon the status of Rousey, who has not appeared on WWE programming since WrestleMania 35.

If there are plans in place for the former champ to return soon, perhaps even at WrestleMania 36, then it would make sense for Lynch to retain and face her at SummerSlam. If not, it is time for a change, and Baszler should get a shot to take the title and run.

John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Of all the matches on the WrestleMania 36 card, it is a safe bet to say that none will be more bizarre and unpredictable than John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

The fact that no fans can attend WrestleMania is a positive for Cena and Wyatt since it allows them to do something that has never been seen before on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rather than having a basic match in the ring, they will duke it out in the Firefly Fun House, which has been the setting for many Wyatt segments over the past year. Having the match there will let both Superstars get creative and allow WWE to present the contest in a cinematic way.

Nobody expects Cena and Wyatt to deliver a 5-star classic, but if they tell a good story and do some things that the fans aren't expecting, it could be applauded more than any other match on the card.

WWE has done a great job of bringing the past into play during this feud, as Wyatt alluded to his loss to Cena at WrestleMania XXX as being the catalyst for the creation of The Fiend.

Wyatt badly needs a big win after dropping the Universal Championship to Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27, and Cena doesn't necessarily have to win since he is only a part-time special attraction.

Assuming Cena and WWE see the value in putting Wyatt over in a big way, The Fiend will get revenge for what happened at WrestleMania XXX.

