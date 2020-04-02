White Sox Broadcaster, Ex-MLB Player Ed Farmer Dies at Age 70

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox announced Ed Farmer, who was a longtime radio broadcaster for the team and played 11 seasons in the major leagues, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Farmer's playing career started in 1971, and he suited up for the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Oakland Athletics as a right-handed pitcher before his retirement in 1983.

He appeared in 370 games throughout his career, making one All-Star appearance in 1980 while with the White Sox.

Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune noted Farmer, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, started his career as a radio announcer for the White Sox in 1992. He became the team's play-by-plan man in 2006.

According to Rosenthal, Farmer had an inherited polycystic kidney disease that led to the death of his mother when she was 38 years old.

The former pitcher received a transplanted kidney from a brother and at one time had to take up to 56 pills daily.

Farmer finished his career with a 30-43 record, 4.30 ERA and 395 strikeouts.

He pitched his final game in the major leagues in 1983, but he continued his career in the minors through the 1986 campaign.