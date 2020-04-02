White Sox Broadcaster, Ex-MLB Player Ed Farmer Dies at Age 70

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 2, 2020

The Chicago White Sox logo is painted behind home plate at U.S. Cellular Field before a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, in Chicago. U.S. Cellular Field will become known as Guaranteed Rate Field starting in November. The team and the mortgage company announced a 13-year naming rights deal on Wednesday. The ballpark has been named U.S. Cellular Field since 2003 after being called new Comiskey Park from 1991 to 2002. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago White Sox announced Ed Farmer, who was a longtime radio broadcaster for the team and played 11 seasons in the major leagues, died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Farmer's playing career started in 1971, and he suited up for the Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Oakland Athletics as a right-handed pitcher before his retirement in 1983.

He appeared in 370 games throughout his career, making one All-Star appearance in 1980 while with the White Sox.

Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune noted Farmer, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago, started his career as a radio announcer for the White Sox in 1992. He became the team's play-by-plan man in 2006.

According to Rosenthal, Farmer had an inherited polycystic kidney disease that led to the death of his mother when she was 38 years old.

The former pitcher received a transplanted kidney from a brother and at one time had to take up to 56 pills daily.

Farmer finished his career with a 30-43 record, 4.30 ERA and 395 strikeouts.

Video Play Button

He pitched his final game in the major leagues in 1983, but he continued his career in the minors through the 1986 campaign.

Related

    White Sox A-Z: A

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    White Sox A-Z: A

    Chicago White Sox
    via Medium

    Report: Astros Punishments Will Remain

    AJ Hinch, Jeff Luhnow will get credit for their one-year suspensions even if MLB season is canceled

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Astros Punishments Will Remain

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer passes away at 70

    Chicago White Sox logo
    Chicago White Sox

    White Sox radio broadcaster Ed Farmer passes away at 70

    Joe Binder
    via Sox On 35th

    2020 MLB Shortstop Power Rankings 📝

    @KerranceJames ranks every team's projected starter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    2020 MLB Shortstop Power Rankings 📝

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report