Calvin Johnson, Lions Rally Past Mike Ditka, Bears in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The all-time Chicago Bears looked like a force to be reckoned with for three quarters in the B/R GOAT Madden 20 simulation tournament. But the Detroit Lions ended that notion in the fourth.

The Lions legends shocked the Bears, 21-17, as Calvin Johnson's 25-yard touchdown reception in the final minute gave Detroit the win.

The play was reviewed, but the call was upheld.

The stout Bears defense—featuring Richard Dent, Mike Singletary, Dick Butkus and Brian Urlacher—largely mitigated superstar Barry Sanders, taking him almost entirely out of the game and holding him to just three rushing yards. But Matt Stafford put on a show, throwing for 273 yards and three touchdowns to pull off the upset.

Chicago's offense—led by quarterback Sid Luckman, the dynamic backfield of Walter Payton and Gale Sayers, fullback Bronko Nagurski and tight end Mike Ditka—had the Bears clicking early, leading to a 10-0 advantage.

But the Lions defensive unit, featuring defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, linebackers Joe Schmidt and Chris Spielman, cornerback Dick "Night Train" Lane and safeties Jack Christiansen and Yale Lary, clamped down from there. And Chicago's last-ditch effort to come back fell short, as Luckman couldn't drive the Bears down the field.