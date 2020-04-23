Justin Jefferson's Fantasy Outlook After Vikings Select WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Fresh off a phenomenal four-touchdown performance in the College Football Playoff semifinals, former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be headed to the Minnesota Vikings after they took him 22nd overall in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday.



The 21-year-old put up video game numbers with 111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He cracked 100 yards in eight of his 15 games, including his last three in the SEC Championship and CFP semifinals and finals.

During that postseason stretch, Jefferson had 30 catches, 448 yards and five touchdowns.

The 6'1", 202-pound wideout earned an impressive comparison to ex-NFL wideout Greg Jennings, who surpassed 1,000 yards three times during his career, from Lance Zierlein of NFL.com.

Jefferson will be tearing up NFL fields soon, and anyone who drafts him in fantasy should be getting a steal.

On the Vikings, he should easily slide into the No. 2 receiver role behind Adam Thielen, who will be the team's unquestioned top pass-catcher after Stefon Diggs joined the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs saw 94 targets in 2019 and 149 the year before. It's not impossible to think that Jefferson could be seeing somewhere in the neighborhood of six to eight targets per game to make up for that usage.

Plus, he steps into a Vikings offense that largely excelled last year and should put Jefferson in a position for success. Minnesota overcame early-season struggles to finish eighth in scoring.

Ultimately, Jefferson should fit right in with Minnesota. Consider him a low-end WR2 and a viable pick in the mid-rounds.