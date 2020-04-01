Yannick Ngakoue: Jaguars Handled His Situation 'Piss Poor' Amid Trade Rumors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 1, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars rushes the passer during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that he wants out of Duval County, and he offered a brief explanation why in a Wednesday tweet:

Ngakoue, 25, had 37.5 sacks in four seasons for the Jaguars, starting all but two regular-season games. The former Maryland Terrapin led the league with six forced fumbles in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl that year.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

