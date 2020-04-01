Yannick Ngakoue: Jaguars Handled His Situation 'Piss Poor' Amid Trade Rumors

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue has made it clear that he wants out of Duval County, and he offered a brief explanation why in a Wednesday tweet:

Ngakoue, 25, had 37.5 sacks in four seasons for the Jaguars, starting all but two regular-season games. The former Maryland Terrapin led the league with six forced fumbles in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl that year.

