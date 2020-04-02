The 10 Matches That Defined WWE WrestleMania's Legacy

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

This weekend will see WWE hold the 36th edition of WrestleMania, but unlike previous years, this event will not have any fans in attendance.

The past 35 years' worth of pay-per-views have given us some incredible memories and unforgettable matches featuring some of the biggest names in the history of the business.

Even if a wrestler doesn't care if they make it to WWE, headlining WrestleMania is a dream for anyone who steps through the ropes. Anyone who says it isn't is fooling themselves.

With each year comes the chance for WWE to create new moments that will last a lifetime. Whether someone is in the opening match or main event, everyone tries a little harder on The Grandest Stage of Them All because they know the world is watching.

Let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit the 10 matches that have come to define the legacy of WrestleMania.

Just to be clear, we are not saying these are the 10 best matches: They are the ones that are the most iconic.