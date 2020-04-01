AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

1 of 1

Credit: AEW

Best Friends' Chuck Taylor and "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy accompanied Trent to the squared circle for his showdown with one-half of the AEW tag team champions, Kenny Omega, in the night's opening contest.

Trent scored first, delivering a big moonsault that wiped out Omega on the floor. The tag team champion answered with a tope that left him clutching his own shoulder in pain but also earned him the early advantage.

His mean streak touted by Cody on commentary, Omega delivered a targeted backbreaker and followed with a second. His injured limb, including a surgically repaired left hand, left him prone to a comeback by Trent, who seized control of the bout.

The fight spilled up the ramp and into the staging area, where Omega recovered enough to send Trent into the guardrail despite warnings from referee Aubrey Edwards. He delivered a wicked powerbomb into the set, and the fight returned to the squared circle.

Trent delivered a baseball slide German suplex that downed Omega heading into the first break of the night.

Back from the break and with three minutes remaining, Omega followed up a snapdragon suplex with a wicked V-Trigger. Trent recovered and delivered a German suplex from the top rope that appeared to knock Omega loopy.

Omega recovered and delivered another V-Trigger before hitting the One-Winged Angel for the pinfall victory.

Result

Omega defeated Trent

Grade

B

Analysis

Tonally, this was strange.

The intensity and aggression, not to mention the brawling early on, conveyed the sort of passionate dislike that would be reserved for the most heated feuds. Cody simply referring to a previous match between Omega and Trent in Japan is not enough to explain to the viewing audience why the two would approach this bout with the vigor they did.

Aside from the tonal issues, this was a hard-hitting, dramatic match that was sloppier than you might expect from the talent involved and ran a bit too close to the time limit.

As a match that put over the competitive nature of AEW, it was fine. As one that made sense given the ranked competitors and the relative lack of contention between them, this didn't hit home.