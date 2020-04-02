NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Trent Williams Trade, More

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Jadeveon Clowney entered free agency looking for a massive contract, but all 32 NFL teams either couldn't afford the defensive end or wouldn't meet his asking price.

The market has spoken, and Clowney is adjusting.

In-mid March, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Clowney wanted about $20 million per season. Wednesday, however, Russini noted the number has dipped to the $17 million-18 million range and that the reduced price may spark more interest in Clowney.

As of now, per Russini, the Seattle Seahawks—where he played in 2019—and Tennessee Titans remain interested.

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas also confirmed he's been in contact with Clowney's agents.

Clowney is not the pass-rushing force many expected him to become out of South Carolina. Excluding an injury-shortened rookie year, Clowney has 32 sacks in five seasons. That's 39th in the NFL during the span, per Pro Football Reference.

Still, he's a disruptive player who commands extra blockers and is a tremendous run defender. While teams clearly did not believe that combination merited $20 million annually, Clowney's number probably won't be terribly lower.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams finds himself in a similar situation, but the major difference is he's on a roster.

Clowney has the freedom of the market. Williams, though, continues to seek a trade from Washington. He held out for eight weeks last season before a failed physical ended his year.

And the disgruntled left tackle may be stuck.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported teams are "under the impression" Williams wants a new contract worth $18 million annually. However, that's a heavy cost when Washington is seeking an early-round draft pick in a trade.

"So either Washington needs to give him away for what they'd get in a [2021 draft compensation] pick or less now, or Williams has to come down on his financial demands," Breer said. "There's a middle ground somewhere here. But for right now, there's a little bit of a staring contest going on."

Given the uncertainty of whether the 2020 NFL season will actually be played anyway, Washington need not rush into a decision with Williams.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots aren't scrambling to reshape the quarterback room after Tom Brady's departure.

Previous reports indicated the team is not financially able to pursue Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. The latest update from Jeff Howe of The Athletic also tosses Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton into the group.

"At this point, a source has said the Patriots have expressed no interest in signing Cam Newton or trading for Andy Dalton—the two most popular speculated moves—nor do they have the cap space to make such a transaction," Howe said.

New England did surprise some in releasing backup Cody Kessler, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

As a result, the Patriots are moving ahead with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. But the decision also signals New England, which regularly drafted quarterbacks even with Tom Brady on the roster, is likely to target a rookie passer in April.

