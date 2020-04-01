WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

1 of 3

NXT didn't wait to start the action. As soon as the announcers welcomed us to the show, Velveteen Dream made his way to the ring.

There was a lot of trash-talking as Dream and Fish sized each other up and traded basic holds and takedowns. Dream was the first one to turn up the heat with a series of strikes.

Fish avoided the Purple Rainmaker by rolling out of the ring. He took control as the show cut to a commercial and dominated the match until the second break.

Fish tried an ankle lock and a sleeper hold, but his opponent wouldn't go down without a fight. Dream turned the tables and hit the Dream Valley Driver for the win. He gave a quick promo when it was over.

Grade: B-

Analysis

It's always nice to see Fish or Kyle O'Reilly get the chance to work a singles match because they are mostly known for tag team wrestling.

This was a decent bout, but something about it was off. They worked well together and didn't botch any big spots. Maybe they just didn't have the best chemistry.

Having Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and O'Reilly out there to taunt Dream might have helped. We have had fanless matches for a few weeks, but this one suffered more from the silence than most.

Sam Roberts on commentary probably didn't help. He is a good analyst, but calling matches is not his strong suit.