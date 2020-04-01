WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1

WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 1April 2, 2020
Recent episodes of NXT have featured a lot of video packages, but this week's show looked to change that with a few matches.
Keith Lee put his North American Championship on the line against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest, and The Velveteen Dream battled Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era.
We also saw a Second Gauntlet match for the final spot in the No. 1 Contender's ladder match with Kayden Carter, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Aliyah, Deonna Purrazzo and Dakota Kai.
With TakeOver being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, we should find out how NXT plans to continue many of the storylines that would have been addressed Saturday.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.
The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish
NXT didn't wait to start the action. As soon as the announcers welcomed us to the show, Velveteen Dream made his way to the ring.
There was a lot of trash-talking as Dream and Fish sized each other up and traded basic holds and takedowns. Dream was the first one to turn up the heat with a series of strikes.
Fish avoided the Purple Rainmaker by rolling out of the ring. He took control as the show cut to a commercial and dominated the match until the second break.
Fish tried an ankle lock and a sleeper hold, but his opponent wouldn't go down without a fight. Dream turned the tables and hit the Dream Valley Driver for the win. He gave a quick promo when it was over.
Grade: B-
Analysis
It's always nice to see Fish or Kyle O'Reilly get the chance to work a singles match because they are mostly known for tag team wrestling.
This was a decent bout, but something about it was off. They worked well together and didn't botch any big spots. Maybe they just didn't have the best chemistry.
Having Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and O'Reilly out there to taunt Dream might have helped. We have had fanless matches for a few weeks, but this one suffered more from the silence than most.
Sam Roberts on commentary probably didn't help. He is a good analyst, but calling matches is not his strong suit.
Jake Atlas vs. Dexter Lumis
Jake Atlas vs. Dexter Lumis was the second match of the night. Neither man has had much exposure to the NXT Universe, so this was a unique opportunity for both of them.
Lumis took control right away but Atlas hit a few moves at different points. Eventually, the unblinking Lumis finished him off with a submission.
Grade: C
Analysis
Lumis has a strange character that may actually thrive in an environment without fans. The announcers did a good job of acting scared and confused by his character.
While Atlas could be heard groaning in pain, Lumis did not make a single sound. That and not blinking added to his creepiness.
This was a short match meant to make Lumis look good. It accomplished its goal but nobody is going to be calling this a classic. It was a glorified squash.
Gauntlet Match
The Gauntlet match began with Blackheart and Purrazzo as the first two participants. The Virtuosa took it to the green-haired grappler right away with a series of near falls, but Blackheart ended up getting the win with a senton.
Li was her next opponent and she was looking to make up for missing her match last week after being mysteriously attacked backstage. Blackheart managed to overcome her to advance and face Aliyah.
They ended up trading near falls during a heated exchange. She used the same submission she used on Li to eliminated Aliyah and move on to Carter.
Shortly after the break, Blackheart used her trademark senton to put away her fourth opponent. Kai was the final participant and her bodyguard was right there at ringside to help.
The New Zealander was able to finally put down Blackheart with the Kota Kick to advance to the No. 1 Contender's Ladder match.
Grade: B+
Analysis
WWE has been using Gauntlet matches to get people over for the past couple of years. It works well because it makes these competitors look resilient.
Blackheart came out of this bout with a lot of momentum despite losing in the end. It would have been nice to see WWE follow through with the push by having her claim victory, but this gives her ammunition to request a future title match at some point.
Li, Aliyah, Purrazzo and Carter did a good job getting Blackheart over. The women's division in NXT is strong and we got to see a lot of future champions in this one bout.