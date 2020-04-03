WWE WrestleMania History: Most Impressive Stats from PPV's Legacy

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WrestleMania has been WWE's marquee event ever since its debut in 1985, and over the past 36 years it has developed into one of the biggest annual shows in all of sports and entertainment.

This year's WrestleMania is the 36th edition, and it will be unlike any other since it is being held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. While the circumstances are far from ideal, WWE is still giving its fans something to enjoy on Saturday and Sunday during a difficult time.

Although the size and scope of WrestleMania 36 is much smaller than previous ones, everything that happens on that show will go down in WrestleMania history.

The history of WrestleMania is a long and storied one, and here is a closer look at three of the most impressive stats related to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Most WrestleMania Wins: The Undertaker (24)

No WWE Superstar is more synonymous with WrestleMania than The Undertaker, and that primarily has to do with his unprecedented win-loss record.

Taker is 24-2 on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and it wasn't until his WrestleMania 30 defeat to Brock Lesnar that he lost at WrestleMania for the first time. The Undertaker made his WrestleMania debut at WrestleMania 7 in 1991 with a win over Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka and went on to win his first 21 WrestleMania bouts before falling to Lesnar.

The Deadman has continued to compete at WrestleMania since that loss to Lesnar, picking up wins over Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon and John Cena, and losing to Roman Reigns.

Taker did not appear at last year's WrestleMania 35, marking the first time he wasn't part of the biggest show of the year since WrestleMania 2000 when he was out due to injury.

The 55-year-old legend will be back in action this year, however, when he faces AJ Styles in the first-ever Boneyard Match. If The Phenom wins, he will improve his remarkable WrestleMania record to an unparalleled 25-2.

Simply sticking around long enough to compete at 27 WrestleManias is an accomplishment in its own right, but the fact that Taker has won 24 of his first 26 WrestleMania matches ensures that his legacy will live on forever in WWE.

Largest WrestleMania Attendance: WrestleMania 32 (101,763)

WrestleMania 36 will set a new attendance record for lowest attendance in the history of the event since fans aren't permitted to be there, but WrestleMania 32 was on the opposite end of the spectrum.

WrestleMania 3 held at the Pontiac Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan, held the WrestleMania attendance record for nearly three decades at over 93,000, but that record was broken at WrestleMania 32.

The 32nd edition of WrestleMania emanated from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The venue is colloquially known as "Jerry World" since Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commissioned the building of the state-of-the-art facility.

WWE took full advantage of the spacious building by packing a record-breaking 101,763 fans inside.

The members of the WWE Universe who attended that show got to see Roman Reigns beat Triple H for the WWE Championship in the main event, Charlotte Flair beat Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to win the rechristened WWE Women's Championship and The Undertaker defeat Shane McMahon in a Hell in a Cell match.

While WrestleMania 32 may not have gone down as one of the best WrestleManias ever, it remains an unforgettable one due to the spectacle of it all.

WWE would undoubtedly love to draw a crowd that big again some time in the near future, but for now it will work under the unique parameters that have been placed upon it.

Most WrestleMania Main Event Appearances: Hulk Hogan (8)

For nearly the first decade of its existence, the WrestleMania main event slot was dominated by Hulk Hogan.

Hogan competed in the main event of each of the first three WrestleManias and eight of the first nine. His eight WrestleMania main events still stand as an all-time record today.

The success of the first WrestleMania relied heavily on the presence of Hogan and celebrity guest Mr. T. Hogan and T went on to beat "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in the main event of WrestleMania 1, and The Showcase of The Immortals was off and running from that point forward.

Hogan also went on to main event WrestleMania against King Kong Bundy, Andre the Giant, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior, Sgt. Slaughter, Sid Justice and Yokozuna. The only one of the first nine WrestleManias not main evented by Hogan was WrestleMania 4, which ended with Savage beating "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase in the finals of a tournament for the vacant WWE Championship.

Of the eight WrestleMania main events Hogan took part in, his only loss came at WrestleMania 6 to Warrior, which speaks to how big of a star he was during that time period.

The 66-year-old Hogan is a WWE Hall of Famer due to his many accomplishments, and he had been scheduled to get inducted for the second time this week as part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Tampa, Florida.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in the ceremony getting postponed, but WrestleMania is going on due in part to the foundation that Hogan and many others laid for the event over the years.

