Jerry Jeudy Working Out with Lamar Jackson, Antonio Brown Before 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Free-agent wideout Antonio Brown is working out with Baltimore Ravens players Lamar Jackson and Marquise Brown as well as Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, Jeudy revealed to The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on players who are preparing for the draft, which is set to begin April 23 in Las Vegas.

The NFL prohibited "all in-person, predraft visits involving draft-eligible players," which prevented Jeudy from showing off his skills at Alabama's pro day.

A number of public gyms across the country have also closed their doors indefinitely to limit the spread of the coronavirus, forcing athletes to find alternatives to stay in shape.



Catching passes from the reigning NFL MVP is a great way for Jeudy to keep his skills sharp.

His partnership with Jackson is unlikely to last into the season since he'll probably be off the board by the time the Baltimore Ravens are on the clock with the No. 28 pick. In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jeudy to be the 13th overall selection, going to the San Francisco 49ers.

While talking with Eisen, Jeudy spoke highly of Brown, who went unsigned following his release from the New England Patriots in September. Jeudy said the seven-time Pro Bowler "looks good" and "looks like he could play another eight, nine, 10 years."

The Patriots released Brown shortly after a report by Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko detailed a sexual misconduct allegation against Brown. The woman also shared with Klemko "intimidating" messages she received following the initial report.

Brown is also the subject of a lawsuit by his former trainer who alleged he sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her in 2018, per the New York Times' Ben Shpigel.