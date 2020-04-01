Mike Budenholzer: Bucks Scouting Possible Playoff Opponents Amid COVID-19 Hiatus

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 02: Head coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on March 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If the NBA is able to resume play this season, the Milwaukee Bucks will be prepared for any potential playoff matchups.  

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer explained the team is "operating and functioning and just have a mentality that we will play" by looking into teams they could meet in the postseason:

"Basketball-wise, I would say we are kind of finding ways to dig into potential playoff opponents, maybe not just first round, but Eastern Conference. And right now that's kind of where we are, with kind of a little bit more emphasis on if the season ended today it's very, very close with Orlando and Brooklyn [as the seventh and eighth seeds]."

Woodyard noted that Bucks players have been in contact via group chat since March 11, but the team's film work is "not as comprehensive as usual" given current limitations with social distancing. 

When the NBA suspended its season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bucks were on pace for a historic season. Their .815 winning percentage is the best in franchise history; the 1970-71 team that had an .805 winning percentage won the NBA championship. 

Milwaukee's 53-12 record when the season was suspended is the best in the NBA. The team had already clinched a playoff berth and had a 6.5-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Video Play Button

The Bucks' 10.7 net rating is on pace to be the best by any team since the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors (11.4). 

Even though the NBA has yet to determine when or if games will resume, commissioner Adam Silver has said he remains optimistic about being able to finish the 2019-20 season in some form. 

 

