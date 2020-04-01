Undertaker Tweets Chris Jericho, Latest on WWE Raw Botch, Hulk Hogan Injury

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Undertaker Responds to Jericho on Twitter

After The Undertaker used a term popularized by AEW star Chris Jericho on Monday's edition of Raw, the two wrestling legends had an exchange on Twitter.

During a heated promo against his WrestleMania 36 opponent, AJ Styles, The Undertaker referred to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson as "a--clowns," which is a phrase Jericho used often while he was part of WWE.

Jericho said he had no issue with The Undertaker using the term when asked about it on Twitter, and Taker later issued what amounted to an apology to Jericho in response:

Regardless of the vernacular, the promo The Undertaker cut on Raw was arguably one of the best of his lengthy career. It was also the ideal way to finalize the build for his Boneyard Match against Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania 36 will be unique to say the least, as much of it is taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The match between Taker and Styles will be different than the rest, though, since it is apparently taking place at a graveyard, or at least in a graveyard setting.

AEW has gained a lot of traction over the past several months within the wrestling business, but the stage will belong solely to WWE this weekend in the form of WrestleMania.

Fans often speculate about issues between WWE and AEW performers or the companies restricting their talent from speaking to talent from the other promotion, but the exchange between Jericho and The Undertaker suggests that isn't the case.

Reported Reason for Botched Spot on Raw

There was reportedly a good reason for the rough bump Montez Ford endured late in a six-man tag team match on Monday's Raw.

Just prior to Kevin Owens picking up the victory for himself and The Street Profits over Seth Rollins, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, Ford went for a dive over the top rope and to the floor on Theory, but instead of hitting Theory, Ford landed flat on his back on the floor.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Rollins was supposed to interrupt Ford's dive by grabbing his leg from the outside. While Rollins did so to some degree, he was late to the spot, so Ford decided to go through with it.

Since Theory was unaware that Ford was going to do the dive, he wasn't in place to break Ford's fall, which resulted in a rough landing for one half of the Raw Tag Team champions.

Both Ford and Theory made light of the situation on Twitter:

All indications are that Ford did not suffer an injury despite the botch, which is good news from WWE's perspective, as The Street Profits are set to defend the Raw Tag Team titles against Garza and Theory at WrestleMania this weekend.

While Monday's match was far from perfect, Ford's dive was a microcosm of how exciting things could get between the teams, which should help capture the attention of the WWE Universe watching from home.

Hogan Tweets About Torn Bicep

Add another to the long list of injuries suffered by WWE legend Hulk Hogan.

Hogan tweeted Tuesday that he tore his right bicep:

The Hulkster didn't provide a reason for how it happened or if and when surgery is planned, but the injury comes at a time that was supposed to be a big moment in Hogan's career.

Hogan is already a WWE Hall of Famer, but he had been scheduled to get inducted for a second time this week as a member of the New World Order along with Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

Since the coronavirus pandemic forced WWE to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center with no fans in attendance, however, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been put on hold.

It is unclear when the event will take place, but it was set to be a star-studded affair featuring the nWo, Batista, The Bella Twins, Jushin "Thunder" Liger and JBL.

Hogan has suffered many injuries over the years, with his back and knees being the main problem areas.

The 66-year-old still appears to be in great physical condition, but he must now work his way back from a fairly significant injury.

