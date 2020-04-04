Edge vs. Randy Orton: Why Rated R Superstar Will Get Revenge at WrestleMania 36

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

If there's one thing the WWE universe can agree on leading up to WrestleMania 36, it's that the build for Edge vs. Randy Orton has been as close to perfect.

Everything started with the great moment at the Royal Rumble when Edge made his return after a nine-year retirement. The Rated R Superstar greeted his former tag team partner in the match by eliminating Orton.

That led to a chain of events starting with Orton's brutal attack of Edge the following night on Raw.

Orton has been on the hottest streak of his career as a performer. His promos over the past two months have been fantastic, and everything about why he attacked Edge—and Beth Phoenix in another memorable segment—has been consistent with his character.

Once Orton accepted Edge's challenge for a last man standing match at WrestleMania, this was going to be the most-anticipated match on the show. Edge hasn't wrestled in a singles bout since defeating Alberto Del Rio to retain the world heavyweight title at WrestleMania 27.

Given the way this match has been built, with Orton constantly having the upper-hand on Edge and attacking Edge's wife, it seems patently obvious that Edge will be victorious when all is said and done.

This does raise the question, though, about what happens for Edge afterward. He offered some insight into the future during an interview with ESPN's Tim Fiorvanti:

"Physically, I wouldn't be able to keep up with that grind that all the young 'uns are doing right now. I put in my 15 years of that, so now I can come back, and honestly, more than anything, I just want to help teach. And the best way for me to teach is to be in there in the ring with you and show you how to listen."

Even though Edge doesn't need more validation for his career, especially since getting this second chance feels like its own reward, WWE could put a bow on this fairy tale story by giving him one more run with the championship.

WWE has proven it doesn't care about putting the title on legends who may not be around every week. Brock Lesnar has been WWE champion for six months with only sporadic television appearances. Goldberg won the universal title at Super Showdown.

Edge wouldn't need to win the title right away—especially not if Drew McIntyre beats Lesnar at WrestleMania. But potentially putting him in the championship picture around SummerSlam would make for a great storyline to build around later this year.