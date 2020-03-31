Hulk Hogan Tweets He Suffered Torn Biceps Injury; Rusev Responds

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Hulkamania won't be running wild for the time being.

Hulk Hogan revealed Tuesday he tore his right biceps and alluded to his shared injury history with WWE star Rusev, which drew a response from the Bulgarian Brute:

Rusev ruptured his biceps tendon in October 2015, an injury that left him sidelined for a month.

Hogan was supposed to be preparing for a trip to Tampa, Florida, this weekend to enjoy the WrestleMania 36 festivities. WWE announced The Hulkster would be entering the Hall of Fame for a second time as a member of New World Order.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to move WrestleMania 36 to its Performance Center in Orlando and cancel all public events surrounding the pay-per-view.

Perhaps Hogan will be healed up by the time he and his fellow nWo members are inducted into the Hall.

Video Play Button

Related

    WrestleMania Head-To-Head Game

    We’re pitting EVERY WrestleMania main event against one another. Tap to crown your favorite 📲

    *UPDATE* YES! YES! YES! It's back up and working! Vince can't hold us down

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WrestleMania Head-To-Head Game

    All Our Ideas
    via All Our Ideas

    Raw Ratings Drop to 1.92M Viewers for Go-Home Show

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Raw Ratings Drop to 1.92M Viewers for Go-Home Show

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    🍿 WM 36 to air on Fox Sports 👀 Vince giving more slack on promos? 👰 Why Kairi Sane is absent from WWE

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Becky Lynch Talks COVID-19's Impact on WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Becky Lynch Talks COVID-19's Impact on WrestleMania

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report