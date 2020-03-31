Hulk Hogan Tweets He Suffered Torn Biceps Injury; Rusev Responds

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Hulkamania won't be running wild for the time being.

Hulk Hogan revealed Tuesday he tore his right biceps and alluded to his shared injury history with WWE star Rusev, which drew a response from the Bulgarian Brute:

Rusev ruptured his biceps tendon in October 2015, an injury that left him sidelined for a month.

Hogan was supposed to be preparing for a trip to Tampa, Florida, this weekend to enjoy the WrestleMania 36 festivities. WWE announced The Hulkster would be entering the Hall of Fame for a second time as a member of New World Order.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced WWE to move WrestleMania 36 to its Performance Center in Orlando and cancel all public events surrounding the pay-per-view.

Perhaps Hogan will be healed up by the time he and his fellow nWo members are inducted into the Hall.