2020 NFL Draft: Predicting Destinations for Every Draftable Quarterback

2 of 11

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Here's where the potential matches could take an interesting turn. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay slotted Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins. Bleacher Report's Matt Miller made the same prediction. The pairing makes sense.

The Dolphins can roll with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who finished the 2019 campaign on a strong note, throwing for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in December. Miami went 3-2 in those outings. The team wouldn't have to rush Tagovailoa into action.

In February, the Miami Herald's Armando Salguero suggested the Dolphins had an "increasingly positive view" of Herbert, but that doesn't suggest the team will take him. Perhaps they're trying to hide their intentions to draft Tagovailoa if they're unable to move up to the No. 1 spot.

Tagovailoa's recovery from hip surgery and the halt on team physicals because of the coronavirus pandemic could turn clubs away. However, all reports about his injury seem positive, including results from a four-month scan, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Without predraft visits, prospects with injury concerns can still send a message to teams about their well-being via social media, which is something Tagovailoa did recently on Twitter. Furthermore, he offered some soothing words for clubs that may feel some apprehension about drafting him, per NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa said. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

If not for Tagovailoa's hip injury, he may have challenged Burrow for the top spot in the draft. The Alabama product threw for 7,442 yards, 87 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and completed 69.3 percent of his passes in his three years at the school. The young signal-caller has the precision and mobility to lead an offense from Day 1.

The Dolphins can afford to wait a year on Tagovailoa with Fitzpatrick's command of the offense.

Don't let the reports fool you. Tagovailoa should be the guy in Miami, but the team will likely "redshirt" him in 2020. Meanwhile, the Dolphins can work on building chemistry across their offensive line, which ranked 28th in pass protection last year, per Football Outsiders.