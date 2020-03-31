Report: NBA, NBPA May Hold Up to 25 Percent of Player Salaries in Escrow

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference at Vivint Smart Home Arena, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The NBA announced that Salt Lake City has been selected to host the NBA All-Star Game in 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The NBA and NBPA are discussing the possibility of holding up to 25 percent of remaining player salaries in escrow if some regular-season games get canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the league and the players' union are weighing how to financially handle the potential of canceled games. The NBA has missed nearly three weeks of games so far, and the White House announced Monday that social distancing measures will continue through at least April.

The NBA has no plans to announce a cancellation of games in the immediate future, according to Wojnarowski. Once games are canceled, players would automatically lose 1.08 percent of their salary for each canceled game, based on the force majeure provision in the collective bargaining agreement.

Uncertainty regarding when (or if) games will resume has led the union and league to get ahead of any potential issues.

Withholding salaries now would avoid a situation in which players would later owe their teams money in the event of game cancellations.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

