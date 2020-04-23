CeeDee Lamb's Fantasy Outlook After Cowboys Select WR in 2020 NFL Draft

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The eyes of fantasy players are trained on the Dallas Cowboys after they selected Oklahoma star CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In a loaded wide receiver class, Lamb was regarded as one of the top players at the position. The 21-year-old is coming off a stellar three-year career at Oklahoma that saw him post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019.

One of the most encouraging signs for Lamb in college is that his performance got better each year in college. He set career highs with 1,327 yards, 21.4 yards per reception and 14 touchdowns as a junior in 2019.

B/R's Matt Miller ranked Lamb as the third-best receiver in this year's class behind the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III. Lamb was also named the best slot receiver prospect.

Per NFL.com's Lance Zierlein, the major knock on Lamb right now is his route-running ability:

"Lamb uses speed and separation quickness to dominate competition in a scheme that frequently created open throws in space. His routes will need to become more efficient and crisp to beat man-to-man coverage against NFL size and speed, but his ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away. Lamb has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL's continued movement toward college-style passing attacks."

Despite not being polished, Lamb's speed and playmaking skills when he gets the ball in his hands will make him an instant impact player for the Cowboys and fantasy players.

Lamb finds himself in a great spot to put up numbers right away. The Cowboys ranked second in the NFL with 296.9 passing yards per game and sixth with 27.1 points per game.

Amari Cooper established himself as Dak Prescott's favorite target with 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns on 79 receptions in 2019. Michael Gallup was an excellent No. 2 with 1,107 yards and six scores.

Adding Lamb to that duo opens things up even more for new head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Oklahoma alum might get off to a slow start because Cooper and Gallup have an established relationship with Prescott, but his ability to make plays after the catch will help him acclimate quickly.