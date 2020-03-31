DeMarcus Cousins Fires Back After Ronnie2k Calls Him a 'D--k' on Live Stream

David Banks/Associated Press

Ronnie2K compared DeMarcus Cousins to a part of human anatomy on Tuesday, and he wasn't calling him his right-hand man.

The public face of NBA 2K said Cousins is "such a d--k" in a live stream discussing Friday's players-only 2K tournament that's slated to be broadcast on ESPN.

"Cousins is such a d--k. I could see him just being like, 'I don't wanna f--kin' do this.' Not to mention his matchup would be annoyed too," Ronnie2K said.

Boogie is set to be part of the 16-player tournament, facing off against Andre Drummond in Round 1. After apparently learning of what Ronnie2K said, Cousins responded with a GIF that (while blurry) said everything he needed to say:

Suffice it to say, the ESPN broadcast just became must-watch television for any possible Ronnie2K-Boogie interactions.