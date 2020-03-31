NFL Agent Buddy Baker Announces Both of His Parents Died of Coronavirus

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

NFL agent Buddy Baker announced Tuesday both of his parents died after they contracted COVID-19.

He made the announcement in a video message urging people to make a change and take the coronavirus more seriously. He said his parents were both in "perfect health" a matter of weeks ago, and stressed the importance of washing hands, practicing social distancing and staying home during this pandemic:

Baker said his parents were married for more than 50 years and died a mere six minutes apart.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Baker represents Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks, among other players.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin and former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin are also clients of Baker's, and they both reacted to the news. Baldwin said the agent "has an important message for all of us":

Jori Epstein of USA Today noted Baker is the president and CEO of Exclusive Sports Group, LLC, as well as one of the 15 agents on the NFL Players Association advisory committee.

As of Tuesday, the World Health Organization confirmed there have been more than 754,000 people sickened by the coronavirus across the world and more than 36,000 people have died.