Landon Collins Says Julio Jones Is the Best Offensive Player He's Ever Faced

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Landon Collins and Julio Jones never overlapped at Alabama, but suffice it to say, the Washington safety has a healthy respect for his fellow Crimson Tide alum. 

Collins tweeted that Jones is the toughest offensive player he's ever faced while answering fan questions Tuesday:

Nine years into his NFL career, Jones is one of the most productive receivers in league history. He ranks 35th all-time with 797 receptions and 25th in league history with 12,125 receiving yards. In 2019, Jones had his sixth straight season with at least 1,300 yards through the air. Jerry Rice (seven) is the only receiver with more 1,300-yard campaigns.

Collins has only gone head-to-head with Jones twice in his career, and the wideout has topped 100 yards in both contests. 

To put it another way: Collins' pick shouldn't be a controversial one.     

