Penguins' Sidney Crosby Voted NHL's Most Complete Player by Peers

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar center Sidney Crosby was voted the NHL's most complete player as part of the 2019-20 NHL Players Association poll released Tuesday.

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported Crosby received 45.4 percent of the vote from his peers in the most complete player category. The Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron finished second at 25.5 percent.

Here's a look at some other notable results, per Wyshynski:

Player to win one game: Crosby

Best forward: Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Best defenseman: Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Best goaltender: Carey Price (Montreal Canadiens)

Best female player: Marie-Philip Poulin (Canada)

Best jersey: Chicago Blackhawks

Crosby was in the middle of another terrific season when it was indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old Canadian recorded 47 points (16 goals and 31 assists) in 41 games. It brought his career total to 1,263 points across 984 appearances since the Penguins selected him with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft.

His career resume includes eight All-Star selections, three Stanley Cup championships and two Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player.