Penguins' Sidney Crosby Voted NHL's Most Complete Player by Peers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 28: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates prior to the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on February 28, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar center Sidney Crosby was voted the NHL's most complete player as part of the 2019-20 NHL Players Association poll released Tuesday. 

ESPN's Greg Wyshynski reported Crosby received 45.4 percent of the vote from his peers in the most complete player category. The Boston Bruins' Patrice Bergeron finished second at 25.5 percent.

Here's a look at some other notable results, per Wyshynski:

Crosby was in the middle of another terrific season when it was indefinitely delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old Canadian recorded 47 points (16 goals and 31 assists) in 41 games. It brought his career total to 1,263 points across 984 appearances since the Penguins selected him with the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft.

His career resume includes eight All-Star selections, three Stanley Cup championships and two Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player.

