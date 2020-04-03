WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 3

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

The Road to WrestleMania has come to an end. Friday Night SmackDown aired its final episode before WrestleMania 36.

The April 3 show promised big final statements and a few important moments that could make the unique situation for this year's WrestleMania truly special.

John Cena promised to appear to address Bray Wyatt after the latest Firefly Fun House segment and has to decide whether he wants to truly battle The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match.

Goldberg was set to face Roman Reigns directly, but recent events have led to a change. This show needed to show everyone who would be next to step up in The Big Dog's absence.

The New Day and The Usos were invited to Miz TV to talk with The Miz and John Morrison ahead of a Triple Threat SmackDown Tag Team Championships bout at The Show of Shows.