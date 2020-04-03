WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 3April 4, 2020
The Road to WrestleMania has come to an end. Friday Night SmackDown aired its final episode before WrestleMania 36.
The April 3 show promised big final statements and a few important moments that could make the unique situation for this year's WrestleMania truly special.
John Cena promised to appear to address Bray Wyatt after the latest Firefly Fun House segment and has to decide whether he wants to truly battle The Fiend in a Firefly Fun House match.
Goldberg was set to face Roman Reigns directly, but recent events have led to a change. This show needed to show everyone who would be next to step up in The Big Dog's absence.
The New Day and The Usos were invited to Miz TV to talk with The Miz and John Morrison ahead of a Triple Threat SmackDown Tag Team Championships bout at The Show of Shows.
The Miz and John Morrison Lay Out The New Day and The Usos
The New Day and The Usos nearly started brawling on Miz TV before The Miz and John Morrison arrived. They made fun of their WrestleMania competition, and a true brawl broke out. Using nearby ladders, the SmackDown tag team champions stood tall.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was short, sweet and to the point. It was a good segment, though it did not do much beyond just remind everyone of the match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
While recent events are likely not going to lead to the promised Triple Threat tag team title match, the hype was certainly set up for this bout. It feels like the best tag teams all clashing over the gold.
Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina
In a preview for WrestleMania, Naomi went off in this match and showed off her athleticism. However, after Sasha Banks took out Lacey Evans, Bayley took out Naomi on the rope. Tamina hit a superkick for the win.
Afterward, The Role Model shook hands with Tamina, only to get superkicked by the veteran. She then hit a Samoan Drop on The Legit Boss.
Result
Tamina def. Naomi and Evans by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
Given recent history with WWE, this was about as good a match as fans can expect to get from SmackDown. Each woman was used well. Naomi showed off her athleticism. Evans played ring manager. Tamina stayed in the ring and hit big moves when needed.
If this is how the Fatal 5-Way match is going to go, it was a good sign that these women can make the title match fun.