Eric Reid Calls out NFLPA President JC Tretter for CBA Letter Seeking Unity

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Eric Reid is not backing down from his stance following a call for unity in a letter from NFLPA president JC Tretter.

The free-agent safety called out Tretter Tuesday on Twitter:

Reid posted a letter from his attorneys Monday on Twitter, which highlighted the differences between the collective bargaining agreement that was voted on and the one that was eventually posted. Reid said the changes could greatly impact benefits going to former NFL players.

"The change in CBA language after the vote, even if it were minor, is a big deal and grounds for invalidation," he tweeted.

The message from Tretter posted to the NFLPA website doesn't mention Reid's complaints, but calls for players to get behind the agreement:

"Regardless of where you stood on this deal, it is important that we as players come together. Unity does not mean that we are all in agreement on all issues. What it does mean is that, however the dust settles, we will be there standing shoulder to shoulder with our brothers to continue the fight."

The players voted to approve the deal by a margin of 1019-959 despite the NFLPA executive council voting 6-5 against recommending it, per Dan Graziano of ESPN.

In addition to Reid, notable players like Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and J.J. Watt were against the proposed CBA.

Even Tretter acknowledged in his letter that "there is no such thing as a perfect deal" while noting "the addition of more games was a major concern."

Still, he is hoping the dissenters will fall in line around the ratified agreement.