WWE WrestleMania 2020: Analyzing Edge vs. Randy Orton and Most Anticipated Bouts

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 will be unlike any previous WrestleMania since there will be no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is still plenty of reason for excitement.

The card is stacked from top to bottom with 16 matches that will take place over the two-night event, and while they aren't all going to be five-star classics, several of the bouts have a legitimate chance to steal the show and go down in history.

Here is a closer look at the Last Man Standing match between Edge and Randy Orton, and some of the other most highly anticipated WrestleMania bouts, along with predictions for how those contests will play out.

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Edge and Orton have done a masterful job of generating interest ahead of their WrestleMania match, and the only thing left for them to do is deliver on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A Last Man Standing match is the perfect stipulation for them, not only because of the personal nature of their feud, but also because it is the type of match that can still be great even without the benefit of fans being in attendance.

Edge and Orton are likely to battle all throughout the WWE Performance Center much like Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa did on a recent episode of NXT, and that will almost certainly aid them in putting on an entertaining show for those watching at home.

Over the past few weeks on Raw, Edge and Orton cut some of the best promos in recent memory, which went a long way toward further building anticipation for their clash and cementing their rivalry as the best thing in wrestling currently.

Although Edge hasn't had a one-on-one singles match in nine years, he has always thrived in the hardcore element, and Orton is a pro's pro who can adapt to essentially any element and has show that he has no shortage of chemistry with The Rated-R Superstar.

Assuming Edge and Orton hit all of their spots and do everything expected of them, they should put on the best match of the entire two-night extravaganza.

In the end, Edge getting retribution for Orton attacking him and his wife is the only way to go, and an Edge victory will be a feel-good moment for the ages.

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

If Edge vs. Orton is the best-built match on the WrestleMania 36 card, the WWE Championship bout between champion Brock Lesnar and challenger Drew McIntyre isn't too far behind.

WWE took huge steps toward making McIntyre a top star when he eliminated Lesnar in the Royal Rumble match and then went on to win it. That was taken to another level on an episode of Raw a few weeks after when the Scottish Superstar laid The Beast out with three Claymore Kicks.

Aside from that, WWE did well to keep the physical interaction between Lesnar and McIntyre to a minimum, which suggests they are in line to have a longer match that fans have grown accustomed to seeing Lesnar in.

McIntyre is one of the few people in WWE who can believably match up to Lesnar physically, which is why there is seemingly a strong belief among the WWE Universe that he will beat Lesnar and become WWE champion for the first time.

Paul Heyman has done some impressive work on the mic on Lesnar's behalf over the past couple of weeks, though, and he has done his best to convince fans that McIntyre will simply be another in a long line of The Beast's victims.

There is always a nugget of doubt when it comes to Lesnar matches even when it seems like Lesnar should lose, but this year's WrestleMania seems built on the foundation of making McIntyre a star, and that is what will happen when McIntyre prevails in a grueling, hard-fought affair.

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

The build is only a few weeks old and pales in comparison to the aforementioned matches in that regard, but as far as match quality goes, the Intercontinental Championship match pitting Daniel Bryan against Sami Zayn has a chance to steal the show.

Bryan and Zayn have often been compared to each other during their careers, and they will both have a chance at WrestleMania to prove their worth individually and show that their styles can come together and deliver a top-flight match.

While Bryan is one year removed from dropping the WWE Championship to Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania and this could be viewed as a downgrade, he has often been vocal about his desire to bring some shine back to the IC title, and using his popularity to put a spotlight on it is perhaps the best way to do so.

Zayn has primarily been a manager over the past year and didn't have to do much on his own to win the title from Braun Strowman in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber, but WrestleMania represents his chance to show that he is still one of the best in the world from bell to bell.

There is a long and rich history of great Intercontinental title matches at WrestleMania, and if Bryan and Zayn are given enough time and put in the right spot, they could rival any of those bouts.

This match has the makings of a perfect opener on Night 1 of WrestleMania to set the tone for the entire event, and having Bryan win the Intercontinental Championship would be the shot of adrenaline that the fans watching at home would need to get them excited and locked in for the remainder of the show.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).