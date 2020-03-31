Robert Whitaker Jr. Is Still Getting Buckets with 1 Arm

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMarch 31, 2020

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

Nothing can stop Robert Whitaker Jr. from getting buckets. How did Whitaker become the first one-armed professional basketball player in the world? Watch above to see the 6'3" shooting guard's incredible journey.

       

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Best Landing Spots for Cam Newton 📍

    These are the ideal teams for the former MVP

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Landing Spots for Cam Newton 📍

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Melo to the Knicks. Harden to the Rockets. Our writer grades some of the biggest trades since 2010 ⬇️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Re-Grading 10 NBA Blockbusters ✍️

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    What We Miss and Don't Miss About MLB

    Players and storylines we're missing...and the ones we're not 🙃

    Featured logo
    Featured

    What We Miss and Don't Miss About MLB

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report

    The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings 😬

    Players who have a high risk of not living up to expectations

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings 😬

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report