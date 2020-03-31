WWE WrestleMania 36: Predicting Most Likely Swerves

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The show goes on. WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, over two nights this weekend with a loaded card and former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski set to host the event.

With the country on strict limitations on crowds because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans won't be in attendance for this year's event. Still, the entertainers in the squared circle will work to put on a great show for everyone watching at home.

Big names such as Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Goldberg, John Cena, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are all in action.

Viewers will also see a variety of matches.

The Undertaker takes on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. Randy Orton faces Edge with Last Man Standing rules. The SmackDown women's title will feature Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina in a Fatal 5-Way. Cena gets "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match.

Of course, we can expect some surprises this weekend and perhaps some new champions starting fresh chapters in their careers.

We'll predict some swerves for the biggest matches.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt Squashes John Cena Firefly Fun House Match

Wyatt pinned Seth Rollins to win the universal title in a Falls Count Anywhere match in October at Crown Jewel, but his reign didn't last six months.

In February, he lost to Goldberg in the same city he won the title, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, at Super ShowDown. He now needs strong opposition to reclaim some momentum.

Cena is the perfect opponent for Wyatt on the big stage. For one, the wrestling icon turned movie star doesn't need a win. A loss wouldn't hurt his legacy, which is already cemented as a 16-time world champion. However, anyone who beats the veteran earns respect for going toe-to-toe with one of the best in the business.

Despite The Cenation Leader's recent absence from the wrestling world, Wyatt would look dominant in a convincing victory over his high-profile adversary. He could take it to another level in his Firefly Fun House domain where Cena would be on uncertain terrain.

During the March 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, Wyatt said his WrestleMania 30 loss to Cena "broke him." He can exorcise those demons with revenge on his mind.

Expect The Fiend to win this matchup in dominant fashion with some theatrics thrown in to portray Cena's ultimate destruction.

Ronda Rousey Distracts Becky Lynch, Shayna Baszler Wins Raw Women's Title

Before her title defense against Shayna Baszler, Lynch took a stroll down memory lane. We all saw her reach the pinnacle of the women's division, holding two titles in the middle of the ring after pinning Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

The Man tied the former UFC star into her final promo before this weekend's big event. She painted a picture of Baszler as a minion to her friend who came into WWE as The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Even though WWE Creative has used Rousey as a storyline link between Lynch and Baszler, The Irish Lass Kicker's latest segment may have teased a return for the former Raw titleholder.

Recently, Rousey popped up at WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. We may see her close to or in the ring again for wrestling's biggest spectacle. She doesn't have to physically interfere, but her presence might be enough to shock Lynch and allow Baszler to take advantage with the Kirifuda Clutch.

This scenario keeps a good feud alive, with Rousey lurking as an X-factor. Baszler would claim she can beat Lynch without help in the next match while The Man argues the new champion needed help to win.

Drew McIntyre Has His WrestleMania Moment

Typically, WrestleMania 36 will feature an underdog story that reaches its crescendo. Last year, Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan for his first world singles title reign, while Lynch became "Becky Two Belts" following a victory over Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event.

Even without fans in attendance at the Performance Center, McIntyre could bask in the glory of his own career-changing victory.

After a decent run in WWE between 2007 and 2014, winning the intercontinental title and the tag team belts (twice), the Scot could reach new heights with a clean victory over universal champion Brock Lesnar.

On the March 30 episode of Raw, Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, set the table for the matchup. He went through the big names in WWE and UFC who fell to The Beast—guys such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, Cena, Shane Carwin and Randy Couture who have far more impressive professional resumes than McIntyre.

Heyman reminded us, as he always does, how many great competitors came up short against Lesnar, which highlights the mountain McIntyre must climb when he steps into the ring this weekend.

On the last Raw before WrestleMania 36, we didn't see a confrontation between Lesnar and McIntyre for extra hype, but the champion's resume speaks for itself. The challenger will need multiple Claymore Kicks to win, but the belt will likely change hands.

This result comes as a swerve because Lesnar only won the title in October. Furthermore, McIntyre eliminated the champion at the Royal Rumble in January. If the challenger pulls off a victory at WrestleMania 36, viewers may ask whether The Beast has met his kryptonite.

Fans who prefer to see the world title on anyone but Lesnar will hope that's the case.