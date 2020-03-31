Todd McShay 2020 NFL Mock Draft: Burrow, Tua Headline Top 5 After Free Agency

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Joe Burrow is still expected to be selected No. 1 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL draft, according to the latest mock from ESPN's Todd McShay on Monday night.

"Burrow has incredible accuracy, maneuvers in the pocket with skill and battles all game long," McShay wrote. "The Bengals need a franchise quarterback to truly fire up their rebuild, and Burrow has all the makings of a future star in the NFL."

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is fresh off a record-breaking senior campaign at LSU and led the Tigers' undefeated run to the College Football Playoff National Championship. Burrow reportedly met with Bengals owner Mike Brown during February's scouting combine:

McShay projected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to land in Washington at No. 2 overall followed by Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah being picked by the Detroit Lions at No. 3, Clemson pass-rusher Isaiah Simmons going to the New York Giants at No. 4 and Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being drafted by the Miami Dolphins at No. 5.

