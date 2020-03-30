Watch Undertaker's Instant-Classic Promo on AJ Styles Ahead of WWE WrestleMania

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker delivered his parting shot to AJ Styles before facing off at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Styles has blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality throughout the feud, addressing 'Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway, and bringing up his marriage to former WWE star Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker returned the favor by referring to Styles as Allen Jones. He also referenced The Phenomenal One's time in TNA and questioned whether the former TNA star had been too scared to make the jump to WWE prior to 2016.

The Deadman capped off his promo by showing a gravestone with Styles' name on it:

The Undertaker and Styles will face off in a Boneyard match, which appears to be taking place at a cemetery. It's an atmosphere that will unquestionably favor The Undertaker.

Even if Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are on hand to aid their fellow O.C. member, Styles may come to regret angering the seven-time world champion.