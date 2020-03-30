Watch Undertaker's Instant-Classic Promo on AJ Styles Ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

TOPSHOT - World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

The Undertaker delivered his parting shot to AJ Styles before facing off at WrestleMania 36 this weekend.

Styles has blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality throughout the feud, addressing 'Taker by his real name, Mark Calaway, and bringing up his marriage to former WWE star Michelle McCool.

The Undertaker returned the favor by referring to Styles as Allen Jones. He also referenced The Phenomenal One's time in TNA and questioned whether the former TNA star had been too scared to make the jump to WWE prior to 2016.

The Deadman capped off his promo by showing a gravestone with Styles' name on it:

The Undertaker and Styles will face off in a Boneyard match, which appears to be taking place at a cemetery. It's an atmosphere that will unquestionably favor The Undertaker.

Even if Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are on hand to aid their fellow O.C. member, Styles may come to regret angering the seven-time world champion. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Live: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Live: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Raw

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Reigns Confirms Exit from WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Reigns Confirms Exit from WrestleMania 36 Match vs. Goldberg

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Around the WWE Universe

    • The Rock talks Stone Cold Rivalry • McIntyre hypes Mania match with Lesnar • New AEW Being The Elite video

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    '‎Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Podcast' 🔊

    @twojabronispod and the Blue Wire wrestling pod squad breaks down and reviews WrestleMania 32

    WWE logo
    WWE

    '‎Two Jabronis with a Wrestling Podcast' 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts