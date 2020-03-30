Troy Aikman, Cowboys Stunned by Charley Taylor, Redskins in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Washington Redskins wide receiver Charley Taylor hauled in an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sammy Baugh with five seconds remaining to stun the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in the first round of the B/R Goat Madden Sim Tournament.

The Cowboys had taken a 31-28 lead with 28 seconds left following a Troy Aikman 10-yard pass to running back Tony Dorsett:

Dallas and Washington combined to score 42 fourth-quarter points.

The best players from each franchise (as chosen by Bleacher Report) have been grouped together on Madden all-time teams and placed in a 32-team bracket to decide the greatest team of all time.

The tournament will run every day through April 10 before a two-day break leads to the April 13 championship. All games will be streamed on B/R's Twitch.

Here's a look at each team's roster before diving into the game's action.

Dallas All-Time Roster

QB: Troy Aikman (96 OVR); Roger Staubach (95 OVR)

RB: Emmitt Smith (97 OVR), Tony Dorsett (96 OVR), Ezekiel Elliott (94 OVR), Herschel Walker (91 OVR)

WR: Michael Irvin (94 OVR), Dez Bryant (92 OVR), Bullet Bob Hayes (91 OVR), Drew Pearson (89 OVR), Amari Cooper (88 OVR)

TE: Jason Witten (95 OVR)

OL: Larry Allen (98 OVR), Zack Martin (96 OVR), Travis Frederick (94 OVR), Tyron Smith (94 OVR), Rayfield Wright (91 OVR)

DL: Bob Lilly (99 OVR), Randy White (97 OVR), Too Tall Jones (93 OVR), DeMarcus Lawrence (89 OVR), Harvey Martin (89 OVR)

LB: DeMarcus Ware (96 OVR), Lee Roy Jordan (90 OVR), Sean Lee (87 OVR), Jaylon Smith (85 OVR)

CB: Mel Renfro (94 OVR), Everson Walls (91 OVR), Byron Jones (87 OVR)

FS: Cliff Harris (91 OVR)

SS: Darren Woodson (94 OVR)

K: Dan Bailey (86 OVR)

P: Chris Jones (84 OVR)

Washington All-Time Roster

QB: Sammy Baugh (90 OVR), Robert Griffin III (82 OVR)

RB: John Riggins (92 OVR), Clinton Portis (91 OVR), Stephen Davis (84 OVR)

WR: Art Monk (92 OVR), Charley Taylor (90 OVR), Gary Clark (90 OVR), Santana Moss (88 OVR)

TE: Chris Cooley (89 OVR)

OL: Trent Williams (95 OVR), Joe Jacoby (92 OVR), Russ Grimm (94 OVR), Brandon Scherff (88 OVR), Chris Samuels (90 OVR)

DL: Charles Mann (87 OVR), Dexter Manley (87 OVR), Dave Butz (87 OVR), Da'Ron Payne (83 OVR)

LB: London Fletcher (93 OVR), Chris Hanburger (91 OVR), LaVar Arrington (87 OVR), Ryan Kerrigan (87 OVR)

CB: Darrell Green (98 OVR), DeAngelo Hall (90 OVR), Pat Fischer (88 OVR)

S: Sean Taylor (96 OVR), Ken Houston (98 OVR)

K: Mark Moseley (87 OVR)

P: Tress Way (81 OVR)

Recap

Cowboys wideout Michael Irvin got the first touchdown of the game after beating double coverage and snatching a 57-yard pass to give Dallas a 9-0 edge:

But the Skins fought back with two straight touchdowns, including a Darrell Green pick-six for a 13-10 lead:

Undeterred, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten saw Irvin's catch in double coverage and raised him by snagging a 25-yard score with three defenders in his vicinity:

Washington responded with Baugh's 76-yard rainbow to wide receiver Taylor, who outran the Dallas defense into the end zone:

Undeterred, Aikman hit a long pass for a touchdown once again, this time for 51 yards to Bullet Bob Hayes:

Washington answered with another touchdown before Dorsett responded.

However, Taylor's stunning touchdown has the 'Skins moving to the second round to play the winner of the New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles matchup.

That one will take place on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Twitch.