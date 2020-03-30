Colts' Xavier Rhodes Calls Vikings Release 'A Reality Check' After 7 NFL Seasons

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes signed with the Indianapolis Colts after the Minnesota Vikings released the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro following seven seasons.

In a videoconference call with Colts media on Monday, Rhodes said (h/t Stephen Holder of The Athletic) the release "was a reality check" and that "you have to prove yourself every day."



Rhodes, one of the game's best cornerbacks earlier in his career, struggled in 2019. Per Pro Football Reference, Rhodes allowed 81.5 percent of targets toward him to be completed.

The ex-Florida State star gave up 12.0 yards per completion, 9.8 yards per target and a 123.5 quarterback rating. He did not record an interception and defended six passes in 15 starts.

