Roughnecks LB Brian Peters to Donate Half of XFL Salary to COVID-19 Relief Funds

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Brian Peters #52 of the Houston Texans watches from the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Houston Roughnecks linebacker Brian Peters is donating half of his XFL paychecks to the Frontline Responders Fund to contribute to coronavirus relief.

Peters announced the move Monday on Twitter:

The 31-year-old, who played four seasons with the Houston Texans, signed with the Roughnecks on March 10.

Peters explained his decision to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson

"I'm incredibly grateful for the XFL and the Roughnecks to give me the opportunity and to honor our contracts. I've been in a league before (United Football League) that didn't honor our contracts. This goes back to my value system about supporting people and their health. Everyone needs help. The XFL made the honorable choice to support us and I want to do the same and pay it forward."

He added that he wants to help food banks in the Houston area as well as around Columbus, Ohio, the latter of which is near his hometown of Pickerington.

Two days after Peters joined the Roughnecks, the XFL announced it was canceling the remainder of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league confirmed players would receive their full base salaries despite the abrupt end to the year. According to Sporting News' Jordan Heck, player contracts outlined $2,080 in biweekly base pay during the season.

