Dont'e Deayon, Rams Agree to Reported 1-Year Contract in 2020 NFL Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly re-signed defensive back Dont'e Deayon on a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old was a restricted free agent this offseason but was not tendered an offer, which meant he could sign with any team in the league. He ended up making his way back to Los Angeles after appearing in three games with the squad last season.

Deayon began his NFL career with the New York Giants after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The Boise State product worked his way up from the practice squad to appear in eight games combined in 2017-18, totaling 16 tackles and three passes defended.

He joined the Rams practice squad after the Giants waived him in 2018, and he made his Rams regular-season debut last season. Per Pro Football Reference, Deayon played 43 snaps on defense and 44 snaps on special teams in 2019.

The 5'9" player will try to earn more playing time in 2020, which could be available after Los Angeles lost cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman in free agency.