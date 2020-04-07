Gauging How Hot Every NFL Coach's Seat Is Heading into the 2020 Draft

1 of 4

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

The newly crowned Super Bowl champion hasn't had a losing season since he was in Philadelphia in 2012, and that was only the third losing campaign of his 21-year career. The Chiefs could somehow go 0-16 in 2020, and Reid would still have the job if he wants it.

At 62, he's probably strapped in until he decides to walk away.

Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

The same rule applies to the most decorated coach in NFL history. As we said last year, Belichick's proverbial seat is located permanently at the Vostok Station in Antarctica, which, according to Scientific American, is the coldest place on Earth.

The man has now put together 19 consecutive winning seasons. Only one other coach in history has done so more than 14 times in a row.

When Belichick is done, he'll let Robert Kraft know.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

The league's oldest head coach is also the third-winningest among active coaches and arguably the most venerable coach in the NFC. He's put together eight consecutive winning seasons and can afford even a disastrous campaign before his backside starts to feel remotely warm.

The 68-year-old will eventually stop coaching, but that'll likely be his decision.

Sean Payton, New Orleans Saints

The Saints' 37-11 record since the start of 2017 is the best in the NFL. And while it's disappointing that they've won just two playoff games in that span, Payton's reputation is still sterling. He's a legend in New Orleans as a result of his consistent success, but mainly because he brought the franchise its only Lombardi Trophy in 2009.

It everything goes to hell this year and quarterback Drew Brees walks away, you might—might—begin to hear chirps about a potential split. Still, there's almost no way Brees is handed walking papers in the next few seasons.

If Payton leaves, it'll almost certainly be of his own volition.

John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

Harbaugh's seat might have been a tad warm after his Ravens missed the playoffs in three straight seasons between 2015 and 2017, but he and his team have responded with back-to-back double-digit-win campaigns, and they won a league-best 14 games during the 2019 regular season.

The league's fourth-longest-tenured head coach also signed an extension last offseason. He's mega-safe.

Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

A head coach hasn't been canned within three years of winning a Super Bowl since Barry Switzer "resigned" from the Dallas Cowboys job in 1997, two seasons after winning a title. And there's absolutely no reason to believe Pederson would be in danger even if the Eagles were to tank in 2020.

The widely respected, aggressive, creative and innovative 52-year-old has led the Eagles to the playoffs in each of the last two campaigns despite ridiculous injury issues. And that came after he won the franchise its first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a backup quarterback at the helm. He's got Fort Knox-level job security right now.

Matt Rhule, Carolina Panthers

It's safe to say the retooling Panthers are willing to wait for their new head coach to establish himself at the NFL level. Why else would they hand Rhule a seven-year, $62 million contract? That's an out-of-this-world deal for a rookie coach, indicating there's plenty of rope following somewhat of an exodus in Carolina this offseason.

Unless Rhule suddenly decides this job isn't for him, he'll be back in 2021.

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

The Denver Broncos "parted ways" with John Fox one year after going to the Super Bowl under his tutelage, but the vibe surrounding Shanahan in San Francisco is pretty special. It's safe to say he won't become just the second man in the last 15 years to be fired within a year of coaching in a Super Bowl.

He's a 40-year-old offensive mastermind on an upward trajectory, and a failed 2020 campaign would almost certainly be viewed as a speed bump and an aberration.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

If Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was willing to give Jason Garrett nine full seasons before finally pulling the plug, he's certainly not about to give up on McCarthy in his debut campaign with Dallas.

That said, expectations will be high with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper returning to a top-heavy roster, and Jones is likely to be disappointed by anything less than an NFC Championship Game appearance. If the Cowboys fall well short of that, McCarthy's seat might already become warm entering 2021.

And while you never know what sort of tensions could arise between Jones and McCarthy, it's important to note that Jones has never fired a coach after just one season on the job.

Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's new contract with the Bucs guarantees him $50 million in the next two seasons, and there's almost no way Brady would be down with a sudden coaching change next offseason. I suppose it's possible he could retire after an ugly season and the team could decide to start fresh with the coaching staff, as well, but that's a far-fetched scenario.

They won't give up on Arians after just two seasons on the job.