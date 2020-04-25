L'Jarius Sneed NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

S L'Jarius Sneed, Louisiana Tech

STRENGTHS

—Anyone who runs a 4.37-second 40-yard dash has NFL potential.

—Great ball production with eight interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns.

—Has the athletic ability to profile as both a safety and a corner.

—Combine testing and touchdowns suggest he has potential in the return game.

WEAKNESSES

—Doesn't finish tackles with authority.

—Has elite speed but still lacks range in coverage.

—Handsy in coverage; will have to learn to keep up with his feet in the NFL.

—Loses too many guys in coverage and allows slower players to run past him.

OVERALL

Most teams will view Sneed at corner, and that only helps his draft stock. While he lacks man-coverage experience, Sneed could make an impact in a zone-heavy scheme that allows him to ballhawk and not have to deal with big-bodied tight ends.

GRADE: 62

PRO COMPARISON: Sheldrick Redwine/Chris Culliver