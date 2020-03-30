Red Bull's Helmut Marko Suggested Drivers Become Infected with Coronavirus

Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Helmut Marko, who is part of the management team for Red Bull motorsport, suggested the team's Formula 1 drivers and juniors should come together for a camp to be infected with the coronavirus, per Andrew Benson of BBC Sport.

"They are all strong young men in good health," Marko said. "That way they would be prepared whenever the action starts."

The idea was abandoned after the rest of management argued against it.

"Let's put it this way: It has not been well-received," Marko said.

Eight races of the F1 season have already been canceled as a result of the global pandemic, delaying the campaign through at least June 7.

According to CNN.com, more than 740,000 people have contracted the coronavirus worldwide, leading to 35,000 deaths.

While the disease is more dangerous for older people, it can still be dangerous for young people.

According to the World Health Organization's emergencies chief Dr. Mike Ryan, 10-15 percent of people under 50 have moderate to severe infection, per Lauran Neergard of the Associated Press (via ABC News).

Marko, 76, also said he already had the disease in February before recovering.

"I had what I thought was a severe cold and the symptoms would match corona," he said. "It was also something that I had never had in this intensity."

He was unable to confirm his diagnosis because there was limited testing in Austria at the time.