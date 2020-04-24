Logan Wilson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

STRENGTHS

—Four-year starter who was highly productive in every phase of the game.

—Effective blitzer who has the power to steamroll running backs in pass protection.

—Tough run defender who easily stacks up blockers and has the power with a 241-pound frame to disengage from linemen.

—Runs powerful alleys and has a nose for the football; highly instinctive and smart at reading keys.

—Explosive out of his stance and gets to the ball in a hurry.

WEAKNESSES

—Lacks experience in coverage and is untested when asked to match up with tight ends in man situations.

—Didn't face many NFL-caliber players in college.

—Plays so aggressively that it affects his impact; must learn to throttle down and make better decisions and better tackles.

—Looks a little stiff when asked to flip his hips and run in space.

OVERALL

Wilson is a classic two-down linebacker prospect with the added juice to impact the game as a pass-rusher coming off the edge on third downs. He doesn't have ideal size for an edge-rusher (6'2", 241 lbs) and lacks the all-around athleticism that modern linebackers have, which puts him somewhere in the middle. He does still look like an NFL starter who will dominate against the run at a minimum.

GRADE: 81

PRO COMPARISON: Josey Jewell/Te'von Coney