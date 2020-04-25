Broderick Washington NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

EDGE Broderick Washington, Texas Tech

STRENGTHS

—Listed as an edge-rusher, Washington measured in at 305 pounds and will be utilized as a 3-4 defensive end or 4-3 tackle after playing inside, head-up and outside the tackle in college.

—Overpowers blockers with massive strength at the point of attack; is strong enough to control Big 12 offensive tackles.

—Very good read-and-react skills; locks out blockers with his arm length and then controls them until he locates the ball.

—Three-year starter who is battle-tested and ready to make an impact early in his career.

—NFL height/weight/strength with scheme versatility.

—Big and strong enough to use a bull rush and walk back offensive tackles.

WEAKNESSES

—What is he? Teams question his positional value given his lack of athleticism to play outside the tackle and lack of strength or length to play head-up.

—Did not test at the NFL Scouting Combine, so no agility numbers are known.

—Production was never great at Texas Tech; never had more than three sacks in a season.

—Poor change-of-direction skills in space.

—Doesn't have the second gear to recover or reset in his pass-rush plan. Sells out with a bull rush or tries to overpower blockers, which won't work in the NFL.

OVERALL

Washington is an intriguing prospect, but it'll take some vision for how to best use him in the NFL. He won't be lining up on the edge as often as he did at Texas Tech, so developing his inside game will be the key to getting him onto the field consistently.

GRADE: 61

PRO COMPARISON: Lawrence Guy/Bronson Kaufusi