Tyler Biadasz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

STRENGTHS

—Started at center all three years at Wisconsin; was a freshman All-American in 2017 and a consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2019.

—Strong combo-blocker who gets hip-to-hip with help and drives off the line of scrimmage; comfortable working on angles to second-level defenders in the box and comes off combos with good pace.

—Efficient throughout the snap-to-step phase and easily gets into responsibilities off the line of scrimmage; moves fluidly through the various steps within the first second of any given play and is robotic in consistency.

—Latches on for dear life and doesn't let go; boasts top-tier strength.

—Good inside hand in pass protection; able to vary his strike timing and placement, as well as rotate individual hand usage.

—Has the competitive toughness and leadership ability to anchor an NFL offensive line; he's a no-nonsense technician with a grinder's mentality.

WEAKNESSES

—Had offseason hip surgery before the 2019 season and shoulder surgery in February.

—Transitioned from defensive line to offensive line at Wisconsin and played only center; may be limited in terms of positional versatility.

—Underwhelming reactive athleticism in both phases; will struggle to redirect when he has already set his path.

—Wants to be first in contact and will get overextended without the core strength to remain under control; push-pullers will have their way with him early in his career.

—Mobility in joints allows him to absorb pressure and begin to anchor, but he doesn't have the desired strength in his posterior chain to sit and fight pressure for any extended period.

OVERALL

Biadasz didn't do himself any favors by returning to school in 2019. Sure, offseason hip surgery may have forced his hand, but Biadasz could've been a top-40 pick had he entered the draft last year. Unfortunately, he didn't move the needle in 2019, and despite his award-winning season, some interior linemen may be seen as having more upside. He's a seasoned technician who gives himself an opportunity to win on every snap, but he brings limited overall athleticism and looks worse in space now than he did a few years ago. If he can regain his 2018 form, Biadasz could be a steal who becomes a decade-long starter at center.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Cody Whitehair/Nick Easton