Tyler Biadasz NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 25, 2020

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz (61) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Lomoglio)
Mark Lomoglio/Associated Press

Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin 

                

STRENGTHS

—Started at center all three years at Wisconsin; was a freshman All-American in 2017 and a consensus All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center in 2019.

—Strong combo-blocker who gets hip-to-hip with help and drives off the line of scrimmage; comfortable working on angles to second-level defenders in the box and comes off combos with good pace.

—Efficient throughout the snap-to-step phase and easily gets into responsibilities off the line of scrimmage; moves fluidly through the various steps within the first second of any given play and is robotic in consistency.

—Latches on for dear life and doesn't let go; boasts top-tier strength.

—Good inside hand in pass protection; able to vary his strike timing and placement, as well as rotate individual hand usage.

—Has the competitive toughness and leadership ability to anchor an NFL offensive line; he's a no-nonsense technician with a grinder's mentality. 

Video Play Button

      

WEAKNESSES

—Had offseason hip surgery before the 2019 season and shoulder surgery in February.

—Transitioned from defensive line to offensive line at Wisconsin and played only center; may be limited in terms of positional versatility.

—Underwhelming reactive athleticism in both phases; will struggle to redirect when he has already set his path. 

—Wants to be first in contact and will get overextended without the core strength to remain under control; push-pullers will have their way with him early in his career. 

—Mobility in joints allows him to absorb pressure and begin to anchor, but he doesn't have the desired strength in his posterior chain to sit and fight pressure for any extended period.

       

OVERALL 

Biadasz didn't do himself any favors by returning to school in 2019. Sure, offseason hip surgery may have forced his hand, but Biadasz could've been a top-40 pick had he entered the draft last year. Unfortunately, he didn't move the needle in 2019, and despite his award-winning season, some interior linemen may be seen as having more upside. He's a seasoned technician who gives himself an opportunity to win on every snap, but he brings limited overall athleticism and looks worse in space now than he did a few years ago. If he can regain his 2018 form, Biadasz could be a steal who becomes a decade-long starter at center. 

      

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Cody Whitehair/Nick Easton

Related

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    49ers trade WR Marquise Goodwin to Philadelphia

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Trade for WR Goodwin

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    NFL logo
    NFL

    49ers Trade RB Breida to Miami

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Colts new QB sounds more than ready for the NFL

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jacob Eason: Gonna 'Compete My Nuts Off' 😂

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Scouting Report for Cowboys' Pick Reggie Robinson

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Scouting Report for Cowboys' Pick Reggie Robinson

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report