Justin Herbert Rumors: Raiders, Chargers to Hold Meetings Ahead of NFL Draft

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly held meetings with officials from the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers via FaceTime ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that with in-person meetings banned because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have started using technology for their pre-draft discussions with prospects.

Herbert is the consensus No. 3 quarterback in this class, behind presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. The Chargers have the sixth pick in Round 1, and the Raiders have Nos. 12 and 19.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.