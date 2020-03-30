Justin Herbert Rumors: Raiders, Chargers to Hold Meetings Ahead of NFL Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 25: Justin Herbert #QB07 of the Oregon Ducks speaks to the media at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) *** Local Capture *** Justin Herbert
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly held meetings with officials from the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers via FaceTime ahead of the 2020 NFL draft.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted that with in-person meetings banned because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have started using technology for their pre-draft discussions with prospects.

Herbert is the consensus No. 3 quarterback in this class, behind presumptive No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. The Chargers have the sixth pick in Round 1, and the Raiders have Nos. 12 and 19.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Top Contenders in B/R GOAT Sim 📝

    We rank the top 10 in our all-time Madden sim

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Contenders in B/R GOAT Sim 📝

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyrod: 'No Regrets' on Posting Cam Photo Amid Chargers Buzz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyrod: 'No Regrets' on Posting Cam Photo Amid Chargers Buzz

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout reveals his latest rankings with one month to go

    NFL logo
    NFL

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Cardinals May Be NFL's Next High-Flying Offense

    @GDavenport says you shouldn't bet against Arizona in 2020 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Cardinals May Be NFL's Next High-Flying Offense

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report