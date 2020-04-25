John Simpson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Las Vegas Raiders' Pick

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 09: John Simpson #74 of the Clemson Tigers reacts after running for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
OG John Simpson, Clemson

         

STRENGTHS

—Mean, road-grader style run-blocker who will latch on with strong hands and drive defenders out of the rushing lane.

—Experienced in a zone-blocking scheme but has the body type for a power scheme if needed.

—Awesome length (34 ⅛" arms) that he uses well on reach blocks. 

—Played well when asked to move on pulls and traps; can get out in front of screens.

—Checks the box for NFL power right out of the gate; profiles as a starting right tackle.

WEAKNESSES

—Slow and labored getting out of his pass stance.

—Not much recovery agility in the passing game; can be late to react and recover to stunts and delays.

—Plays with unbalanced body lean and gets his chin over his toes too often.

—Would like to see better quickness out of his stance; could come with better agility and conditioning.

       

OVERALL

Simpson's NFL success early on could be dictated by offensive scheme, but his power and toughness will be a welcome addition to any run game. With the power to lock on and drive defenders out of the hole, Simpson is the ideal NFL right guard. He has rookie starter potential and the ceiling to be a potential Pro Bowler.

       

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Jackson/Brandon Brooks

