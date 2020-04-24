Dalton Keene NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for New England Patriots' Pick

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

TE Dalton Keene, Virginia Tech

STRENGTHS

—Plays everything at full speed, as hard as he can; special teams coaches will love his effort.

—Great depth addition; can play H-back, fullback, in-line, slot and special teams, and could probably play defense, too.

—Good vision to find his blocking assignment and keep them out of the play; was the lead blocker on most Virginia Tech runs.

—Violent runner after the catch; can also hit defenders with a little wiggle to keep them off-balance.

—More athletic than given credit for and still young (21) after entering the draft early.

WEAKNESSES

—Hands too unreliable to be a No. 1 tight end.

—Needs to learn to control his body when running; his feet are moving faster than his brain.

—Hits top speed quickly but requires a lot of space to break down for blocks and routes.

—Limited route-runner; Tech often used him as an H-back and did not ask him to do much downfield.

OVERALL

It's easy to like the toughness Keene brings to the table. He's versatile, mean and willing to do whatever the offense asks of him. Expect to see him playing H-back, fullback, in-line and flex tight end. He might not be a starter right away, but he'll be a high-snap player early in his career.

GRADE: 69

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Cooley/Ian Thomas