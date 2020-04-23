Justin Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Matt Miller@nfldraftscoutNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 24, 2020

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) celebrates his touchdown against Oklahoma during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA semifinal college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
Danny Karnik/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Savvy, smooth wide receiver who wins with body control, soft hands and smart routes.

—Attacks the ball with strong hands; will beat defenders with his vertical skills and body positioning.

—Exploded under new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady in 2019 as LSU entered the modern era schematically.

—Dominated in the red zone and was creative in the open field as a runner.

—Ran a shocking 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

—Plays much bigger than his listed size when the ball is in the air; can beat up cornerbacks on 50-50 balls.

—Elite with contested catches.

—Good at creating missed tackles.

WEAKNESSES

—Dominated from the slot in an offense loaded with offensive weapons in 2019.

—Tape makes you question his ability to create space on his own.

—Almost no experience against press coverage.

—Drops show up a decent amount on his tape, enough to be a concern.

    

OVERALL

Jefferson is an NFL-ready wide receiver with top-tier routes and an ability to attack the ball in the air that will make him a fit in most schemes. Jefferson's tape isn't as fast as his 40-yard time, and he hasn't seen much press coverage, but he has the route-running ability to translate well if he's in an offense that won't make him set up and beat cornerbacks. 

    

GRADE: 90

PRO COMPARISON: Davante Adams/Cooper Kupp

