Justin Jefferson NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

STRENGTHS

—Savvy, smooth wide receiver who wins with body control, soft hands and smart routes.

—Attacks the ball with strong hands; will beat defenders with his vertical skills and body positioning.

—Exploded under new passing-game coordinator Joe Brady in 2019 as LSU entered the modern era schematically.

—Dominated in the red zone and was creative in the open field as a runner.

—Ran a shocking 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

—Plays much bigger than his listed size when the ball is in the air; can beat up cornerbacks on 50-50 balls.

—Elite with contested catches.

—Good at creating missed tackles.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Dominated from the slot in an offense loaded with offensive weapons in 2019.

—Tape makes you question his ability to create space on his own.

—Almost no experience against press coverage.

—Drops show up a decent amount on his tape, enough to be a concern.

OVERALL

Jefferson is an NFL-ready wide receiver with top-tier routes and an ability to attack the ball in the air that will make him a fit in most schemes. Jefferson's tape isn't as fast as his 40-yard time, and he hasn't seen much press coverage, but he has the route-running ability to translate well if he's in an offense that won't make him set up and beat cornerbacks.

GRADE: 90

PRO COMPARISON: Davante Adams/Cooper Kupp