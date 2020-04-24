AJ Dillon NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

AJ Dillon, Boston College

RB9

STRENGTHS

—A rare weight and speed combination at 6'0", 247 lbs with 4.53-second speed.

—Moves the pile better than anyone else in this draft class.

—Proved he can be a bell-cow back with more than 800 carries in college.

—Massive frame makes him tough to bring down in the open field; many defenders don't even want to try.

—Effective and productive as both an inside and outside runner; can do it all in a man-blocking scheme.

WEAKNESSES

—Heavy collegiate workload raises questions about his career longevity.

—An impressive 40 but his tape still shows a lack of long speed.

—Almost no production as a pass-catcher in three years at Boston College.

—All-or-nothing runner who hasn't learned to be patient and poised when seeking a rushing lane.

OVERALL

Dillon won't be a perfect fit for every scheme, but he could be a powerful starting running back who will pair with a third-down pass-catcher. Dillon has a little Derrick Henry to his game given his size and speed, which could be intriguing as some offenses adapt to go bigger against smaller defenses.

GRADE: 70

PRO COMPARISON: Leonard Fournette/Toby Gerhart