AJ Dillon NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

AJ Dillon NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' PickApril 25, 2020
AJ Dillon, Boston College
RB9
STRENGTHS
—A rare weight and speed combination at 6'0", 247 lbs with 4.53-second speed.
—Moves the pile better than anyone else in this draft class.
—Proved he can be a bell-cow back with more than 800 carries in college.
—Massive frame makes him tough to bring down in the open field; many defenders don't even want to try.
—Effective and productive as both an inside and outside runner; can do it all in a man-blocking scheme.
WEAKNESSES
—Heavy collegiate workload raises questions about his career longevity.
—An impressive 40 but his tape still shows a lack of long speed.
—Almost no production as a pass-catcher in three years at Boston College.
—All-or-nothing runner who hasn't learned to be patient and poised when seeking a rushing lane.
OVERALL
Dillon won't be a perfect fit for every scheme, but he could be a powerful starting running back who will pair with a third-down pass-catcher. Dillon has a little Derrick Henry to his game given his size and speed, which could be intriguing as some offenses adapt to go bigger against smaller defenses.
GRADE: 70
PRO COMPARISON: Leonard Fournette/Toby Gerhart
