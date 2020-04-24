Cam Akers NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Cam Akers NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' PickApril 25, 2020
RB Cam Akers, Florida State
STRENGTHS
—Made the most of a poor blocking situation in 2019; proved he can make plays when there is little help upfront.
—Excellent feel for the game; patient and poised but also knows when to get aggressive and press an opening.
—Runs with ideal body lean and balance.
—Can truck through defensive backs with ease and use his agility against linebackers.
—Has just enough getaway speed to be a home run threat in the running game.
—Hands catcher with a great feel on screens and short routes.
—Big and strong enough to be a factor in pass protection.
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos
Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl
Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee
Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses
Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl
The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place
NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL
JuJu Is a Man of the People
Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire
Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉
Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too
Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR
Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V
Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service
Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB
Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2
Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?
WEAKNESSES
—Absorbed a lot of hits at Florida State; must learn to make more defenders miss and when to fight for extra yards vs. when to know he's tackled.
—Developed a habit of looking for cutback lanes from working behind a poor offensive line.
—Wasn't a factor in the FSU passing game.
—Unanswered questions about vision after running behind a bad offensive line created habits of trying to bounce runs against the grain or dancing and waiting for something to open.
OVERALL
It's almost impossible to get a feel for Akers off tape. He wasn't very productive in 2018, but he ran for more than 1,100 yards behind a dismal offensive line this past season. Akers has the physical tools to dominate, but the nuances of the position are difficult to scout based on his last two years at FSU.
GRADE: 85
PRO COMPARISON: Joe Mixon/Spencer Ware
Cam Akers' Fantasy Projection with Rams