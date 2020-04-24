Cam Akers NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Steve Cannon/Associated Press

RB Cam Akers, Florida State

STRENGTHS

—Made the most of a poor blocking situation in 2019; proved he can make plays when there is little help upfront.

—Excellent feel for the game; patient and poised but also knows when to get aggressive and press an opening.

—Runs with ideal body lean and balance.

—Can truck through defensive backs with ease and use his agility against linebackers.

—Has just enough getaway speed to be a home run threat in the running game.

—Hands catcher with a great feel on screens and short routes.

—Big and strong enough to be a factor in pass protection.

WEAKNESSES

—Absorbed a lot of hits at Florida State; must learn to make more defenders miss and when to fight for extra yards vs. when to know he's tackled.

—Developed a habit of looking for cutback lanes from working behind a poor offensive line.

—Wasn't a factor in the FSU passing game.

—Unanswered questions about vision after running behind a bad offensive line created habits of trying to bounce runs against the grain or dancing and waiting for something to open.

OVERALL

It's almost impossible to get a feel for Akers off tape. He wasn't very productive in 2018, but he ran for more than 1,100 yards behind a dismal offensive line this past season. Akers has the physical tools to dominate, but the nuances of the position are difficult to scout based on his last two years at FSU.

GRADE: 85

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Mixon/Spencer Ware