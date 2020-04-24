J.K. Dobbins NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens' Pick

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

RB J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

STRENGTHS

—Plays bigger than he is; will truck through defenders and fight for extra yards.

—Had a great bounce-back season after he struggled in his sophomore year and played through many nagging injuries.

—Big-time player who made big-time plays in big-time games.

—Has the physicality and aggressiveness to punish would-be pass-rushers.

—Specializes in chunk plays; even when the defense slows him down for a play or two, he rebounds with long runs.

—Retooled his physique and dominated in 2019 with far better runaway speed and burst.

—Able to take over games when he's fed the ball; can run between the tackles or outside the box.

WEAKNESSES

—Takes a pounding with his running style.

—Takes too long to get to top speed; also has limited wiggle and agility.

—Is a rhythm runner who will lose yards and must be given consistent carries to be productive.

—Thick, low center of gravity makes him unable to shake his hips in space and lose would-be tacklers.

OVERALL

Dobbins dominated the Big Ten in 2019 and was owning Clemson in the College Football Playoff before suffering an ankle injury. He's a workhorse back who craves carries and is at his best when he's being fed the ball. Dobbins is a talented one-cut runner with runaway speed who would be best suited in a zone-blocking scheme. With soft hands and capable routes, he projects as an early starter.

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Frank Gore/Mark Ingram II