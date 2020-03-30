WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30March 31, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30
After months of buildup, we have finally reached the final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 36 takes place Saturday and Sunday.
This is usually one of the biggest shows of the year because WWE uses it to push all of its biggest storylines heading into the pay-per-view. That will still be the intent Monday, but WWE will be working with limited resources.
Becky Lynch, The Undertaker, Goldberg and Edge were all advertised on WWE.com to appear, but there was no mention of any matches being scheduled for the show.
We have to assume most of what we saw Monday, if not all of it, was pretaped. If it seems like WWE didn't acknowledge a change we know is being made, that is why.
Let's take a look at what happened on the go-home episode of Raw before 'Mania.
The Undertaker Talks AJ Styles
Raw opened with a video package about The Undertaker and AJ Styles' feud before The Deadman appeared in a prerecorded video to deliver a promo.
Taker was not in his usual persona for this promo. This was more like The American Badass character he used many years ago.
He said he understands everything The Phenomenal One has said about him, but bringing his wife Michelle McCool into their feud was crossing the line. He ended the segment by showing a gravestone he had made for his 'Mania opponent.
Grade: A
Analysis
This was one of the least interesting feuds on the WrestleMania card before this promo. Taker bringing back his biker look and talking to the camera without pretending to be a mystical force was great.
The Deadman is as popular as they come, but his promo skills are rarely ever talked about as being among the best. Moments like this prove he belongs in those conversations.
This one segment made this feud 100 percent more intriguing. We still don't know exactly what a Boneyard match is, but a lot more people are probably looking forward to it now.
Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte
Lynch was out after the break to talk about her journey over the past year from WrestleMania 35 until today. She threw to a replay of her match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte from last year’s PPV.
While this match was lauded at the time, it has been debated more over the past year. The Man and The Queen both performed with the same skill they always do, but Rousey was still a rookie in pro wrestling when this happened.
She is a natural athlete who has taken to the sport quickly but with only a handful of matches under her belt when this happened, she was still green in certain areas.
Lynch's victory received a huge pop and instantly catapulted her to the top of the ladder in WWE. Shayna Baszler attacked her after she was done talking and ended up leaving The Man hurt on the stage.
Grade: B+
Analysis
It has only been a year since this match took place. It's easy to forget how over Lynch was heading into this and how good her performance was at WrestleMania 35.
This felt like an incredible main event when it happened live. A year later, some of the timing issues they had toward the end became more evident. It's still good but we have seen better from all three Superstars in other matches.
Having Lynch introduce the video was a good idea. The only issue was it felt like she was going to deliver a whole promo instead of introducing a match replay only to finish her promo almost an hour later. The attack from Baszler was a nice exclamation point on this segment.