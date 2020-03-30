WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 30

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

After months of buildup, we have finally reached the final episode of WWE Raw before WrestleMania 36 takes place Saturday and Sunday.

This is usually one of the biggest shows of the year because WWE uses it to push all of its biggest storylines heading into the pay-per-view. That will still be the intent Monday, but WWE will be working with limited resources.

Becky Lynch, The Undertaker, Goldberg and Edge were all advertised on WWE.com to appear, but there was no mention of any matches being scheduled for the show.

We have to assume most of what we saw Monday, if not all of it, was pretaped. If it seems like WWE didn't acknowledge a change we know is being made, that is why.

Let's take a look at what happened on the go-home episode of Raw before 'Mania.